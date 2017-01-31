Trump's attack tactics emerge in Virg...

Trump's attack tactics emerge in Virginia gubernatorial race

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Donald Trump's often contentious path to becoming the 45th president included unusual battles with major businesses like Macy's and Amazon. Trump mocked Macy's financial performances after the national retailer stopped selling his clothing line after the then presidential candidate made derogatory comments about Mexicans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... 9 hr Nipz8146 5
News West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13) 15 hr bestie 3
News West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i... 18 hr bestie 1
negro colored hispanics inferior species read ... Mon ANNETTE MURDERER 1
dept of defense negros,hispanics inferior types... Mon ANNETTE MURDERER 1
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) Jan 26 Timmy 1,378
News Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants Jan 21 tomin cali 5
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,480 • Total comments across all topics: 278,453,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC