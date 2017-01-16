Trump-style contender for Va. governo...

Trump-style contender for Va. governor blasts rival for skipping gun rally

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Republican hopeful Corey Stewart blasted rival Ed Gillespie Monday for sending a surrogate instead of attending a gun rights rally, calling him a coward who was afraid to do anything not approved by consultants. Stewart was joined by fellow Republican hopeful Denver Riggleman, along with several candidates for lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s... Jan 14 Protoham 14
Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Mayer 1
super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
News Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi... Jan 3 tomin cali 2
annettema rion where is the estate money you mu... Dec 26 COLORADO POLICE S... 2
News What's an elector to do? Dec 20 stupid hillary t... 1
achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion... Dec '16 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,735 • Total comments across all topics: 277,995,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC