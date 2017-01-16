Trump-style contender for Va. governor blasts rival for skipping gun rally
Republican hopeful Corey Stewart blasted rival Ed Gillespie Monday for sending a surrogate instead of attending a gun rights rally, calling him a coward who was afraid to do anything not approved by consultants. Stewart was joined by fellow Republican hopeful Denver Riggleman, along with several candidates for lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s...
|Jan 14
|Protoham
|14
|Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|2
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec '16
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC