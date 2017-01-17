Trump plans may help West Virginia
During his inaugural speech Monday, Justice suggested the state may be able to raise money for highway and bridge improvements by selling bonds or some other type of financial instrument Raising a sizable sum that way could accomplish a lot, especially if it is spent in conjunction with the national infrastructure project advocated by Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants
|6 hr
|Advents
|3
|Antique tags (May '07)
|9 hr
|76corvette
|30
|Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s...
|Jan 14
|Protoham
|14
|Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|2
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC