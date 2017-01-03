Traffic 47 mins ago 12:48 p.m.Thousands of Virginia cars recalled for faulty airbags
According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles spokesperson Brandy Brubaker, the recalled airbags have caused 11 deaths and many serious injuries in the country. Nearly 70 million Takata brand airbag inflators in about 42 million vehicles are or will be under recall in the United States by 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK...
|Mon
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|2
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|yvette anne marion handfield partial resume
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC