Tom Perriello Is Running for Governor of Virginia Because a oeTrump Changed Everythinga
Tom Perriello scored his first and only campaign victory in 2008 when he ran for Congress in a mostly rural part of Virginia that had long been hostile to Democrats. While sharing a ballot with Barack Obama helped the then-34-year-old win the closest House race in the country that year, he did not-like many swing-district Democrats-run away from the White House in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Residents May Have To Pass A Drug... (Feb '13)
|31 min
|bestie
|3
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|2 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|West Virginia governor addresses conflicts of i...
|3 hr
|bestie
|1
|negro colored hispanics inferior species read ...
|Mon
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|dept of defense negros,hispanics inferior types...
|Mon
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Timmy
|1,378
|Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants
|Jan 21
|tomin cali
|5
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC