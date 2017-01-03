Times-Dispatch hosts second annual sp...

Times-Dispatch hosts second annual speaker series

Tuesday, January 24: Politics in 2017 and Beyond - RTD Politics editor Andrew Cain joins political columnist Jeff Schapiro, political reporters Graham Moomaw and Michael Martz, commentary editor Bob Rayner and editorial columnist Bart Hinkle to discuss the 2017 gubernatorial race, the upcoming General Assembly session and the Trump effect on Virginia - even the race for the White House in 2020. Tuesday, February 28: Arts in Richmond - Learn more about this culture hub we call home.

