The morning news headlines: Pressure grows on Theresa May over...
Theresa May is under growing pressure to say whether she was briefed by Donald Trump's aides on his controversial travel ban when she met the new president for the first time last week. The Prime Minister has defended her invitation to honour Mr Trump with a state visit despite a growing outcry, with more than 1.6 million people signing a petition calling for it to be scrapped.
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|negro colored hispanics inferior species read ...
|21 hr
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|dept of defense negros,hispanics inferior types...
|21 hr
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Timmy
|1,378
|Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants
|Jan 21
|tomin cali
|5
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s...
|Jan 14
|Protoham
|14
