The morning news headlines: Pressure grows on Theresa May over...

Theresa May is under growing pressure to say whether she was briefed by Donald Trump's aides on his controversial travel ban when she met the new president for the first time last week. The Prime Minister has defended her invitation to honour Mr Trump with a state visit despite a growing outcry, with more than 1.6 million people signing a petition calling for it to be scrapped.

