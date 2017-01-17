Report: Coal Ash Stored at Virginia Power Plant Vulnerable to Risks
Millions of tons of ash stored at a former coal-fired power plant in the city will become increasingly vulnerable to flooding and other coastal risks, according to a report compiled for an environmental group that is seeking to have the ash moved. The ash, buried as much as 6 feet below mean sea level, is "highly vulnerable to coastal hazards, including flooding, storm surge, erosion and sea level rise," says the report from researchers at Western Carolina University's Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s...
|Jan 14
|Protoham
|14
|Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|2
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec '16
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC