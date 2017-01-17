Report: Coal Ash Stored at Virginia P...

Report: Coal Ash Stored at Virginia Power Plant Vulnerable to Risks

Millions of tons of ash stored at a former coal-fired power plant in the city will become increasingly vulnerable to flooding and other coastal risks, according to a report compiled for an environmental group that is seeking to have the ash moved. The ash, buried as much as 6 feet below mean sea level, is "highly vulnerable to coastal hazards, including flooding, storm surge, erosion and sea level rise," says the report from researchers at Western Carolina University's Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines.

