Psych evaluation set for woman charge...

Psych evaluation set for woman charged in son's death Read Story Associated Press

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Psychologists will evaluate the sanity of a Virginia woman whose dead son was found in the trunk of her car in 2015. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the evaluation was requested by the public defender of 45-year-old Tonya Slaton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s... 36 min Phyllis Schlafly ... 2
super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
News Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi... Jan 3 tomin cali 2
annettema rion where is the estate money you mu... Dec 26 COLORADO POLICE S... 2
News What's an elector to do? Dec 20 stupid hillary t... 1
achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion... Dec 15 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
yvette anne marion handfield partial resume Dec 15 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,658 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC