Police look for Virginia man accused ...

Police look for Virginia man accused of burning, torturing 3 puppies

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Petersburg Police have asked for help to find fugitive Brandon M. Gillie, a 26-year-old wanted in connection with the deaths of three puppies that police said were horrifically tortured. "I'm appalled, this is the most egregious case [of abuse] I've ever seen," Petersburg Commonwealth's Attorney Cassandra S. Conover previously said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
negro colored hispanics inferior species read ... 12 hr ANNETTE MURDERER 1
dept of defense negros,hispanics inferior types... 12 hr ANNETTE MURDERER 1
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) Jan 26 Timmy 1,378
News Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants Jan 21 tomin cali 5
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan 21 76corvette 30
News Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s... Jan 14 Protoham 14
Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Mayer 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,180 • Total comments across all topics: 278,414,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC