Police look for Virginia man accused of burning, torturing 3 puppies
Petersburg Police have asked for help to find fugitive Brandon M. Gillie, a 26-year-old wanted in connection with the deaths of three puppies that police said were horrifically tortured. "I'm appalled, this is the most egregious case [of abuse] I've ever seen," Petersburg Commonwealth's Attorney Cassandra S. Conover previously said.
