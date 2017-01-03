Over 1,300 without power in Central Virginia
The majority of power outages are in Richmond, Henrico, and Chesterfield, with a handful of outages in Prince George, Powhatan, and Hanover. Also, 1,146 Northern Neck Electric Cooperative customers were out of power due to a failure at the Rainswood Substation.
