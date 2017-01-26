Of Courts And Confusion: Here's The R...

Of Courts And Confusion: Here's The Reaction To Trump's Immigration Freeze

By the time the sun rose on Sunday in the U.S., the chaotic weekend set in motion by Trump's executive order on immigration was beginning to give way to greater clarity - in some respects, at least. That order - which temporarily bars citizens from seven largely Muslim countries, as well as all refugees, from entering the U.S. - was blocked in part by a federal judge in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

