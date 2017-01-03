new Voting changes in Virginia propos...

new Voting changes in Virginia proposed in Assembly

10 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Virginia voters may no longer get to wait until primary day to decide which party to vote in; absentee balloting or voter identification laws could change, and lawmakers could face term limits under a series of competing proposals in the General Assembly. The annual session runs only into late February, so action on the bills and proposed constitutional amendments must happen within weeks of lawmakers gaveling in on Jan. 11. The restoration of voting rights for felons is expected to be a significant issue in the session.

