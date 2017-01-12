New Go Virginia initiative meeting is...

New Go Virginia initiative meeting is Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Farmville Herald

The Southern Virginia Steering Committee leading the launch of the Region 3 Council for GoVirginia will hold a community information meeting Wednesday to encourage those interested to learn more about how to participate in the initiative. According to a press release, a 90-minute session will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Charleys Waterfront Cafe, 201 B. Mill St., in Farmville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s... 15 hr Protoham 14
Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess... Thu Recall Mayor Mayer 1
super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
News Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi... Jan 3 tomin cali 2
annettema rion where is the estate money you mu... Dec 26 COLORADO POLICE S... 2
News What's an elector to do? Dec 20 stupid hillary t... 1
achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion... Dec 15 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,992 • Total comments across all topics: 277,918,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC