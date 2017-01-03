More than art reached Elkin from the north

The work of artists from nearby Carroll, Floyd, Grayson and Patrick counties in Virginia are on display during ArtReach North. An eclectic range of paintings, pottery, wood, glass, and textiles are on display at Foothills Arts Council until Feb. 25. The first snow of the year couldn't stop art lovers from reaching the Foothills Arts Council Friday night for the opening of the ArtReach North show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.