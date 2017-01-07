More snow predicted for Central Virginia
Accumulations of six to nine inches will stretch from parts of the Northern Neck back through Richmond and over towards Farmville and Danville. Snowfall amounts should exceed nine inches across far southern and southeastern Virginia, including parts of the Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg, the Tri-Cities and over towards South Hill.
