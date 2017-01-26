More delays in executions as some states find lethal drugs
This November 2005 file photo shows the death chamber at the Southern Ohio Corrections Facility in Lucasville, Ohio. A federal judge declared Ohio's latest lethal injection procedure unconstitutional on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, and the ruling that may pose problems for states that use the disputed sedative midazolam, including Alabama, Oklahoma and Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|Timmy
|1,378
|Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants
|Jan 21
|tomin cali
|5
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s...
|Jan 14
|Protoham
|14
|Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|2
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC