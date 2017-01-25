Missing: Sunny, the red panda, from a zoo in Virginia
The female, who goes by the name Sunny, went missing sometime after Tuesday evening from the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk. Authorities at the zoo said they are working with police, using a geothermal camera, to try to find the wayward panda.
