Missing red panda may still be on grounds of Virginia Zoo, police say
Authorities in Virginia said Thursday that based on the patterns of their search dogs they don't believe the red panda missing from the zoo has left the grounds. Newport News sheriff's deputy Tommy Blyth told the Virginian-Pilot that the red panda, named Sunny, is "probably within an earshot."
