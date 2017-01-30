Missing red panda may have left Virginia Zoo
Officials at the Virginia Zoo now believe there is a strong chance that Sunny, the missing red panda, has left the zoo's campus. Zoo Executive Director Greg Bockheim tells The Virginian-Pilot that there were no sightings Sunday, the sixth day that officials and volunteers have searched for the red panda.
