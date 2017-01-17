Open government advocates are alarmed at a legislative subcommittee's approval of a bill that would hide from the public record the chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing. Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said House Bill 1678 would violate the public's right to know about possible environmental and health hazards posed by fracking, in which liquids are injected into the ground to extract oil or gas.

