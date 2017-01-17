Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government
Open government advocates are alarmed at a legislative subcommittee's approval of a bill that would hide from the public record the chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing. Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said House Bill 1678 would violate the public's right to know about possible environmental and health hazards posed by fracking, in which liquids are injected into the ground to extract oil or gas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s...
|Jan 14
|Protoham
|14
|Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
|super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|2
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec '16
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC