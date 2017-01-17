Megan Rhyne, executive director of th...

Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NBC12

Open government advocates are alarmed at a legislative subcommittee's approval of a bill that would hide from the public record the chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing. Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said House Bill 1678 would violate the public's right to know about possible environmental and health hazards posed by fracking, in which liquids are injected into the ground to extract oil or gas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s... Jan 14 Protoham 14
Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Mayer 1
super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
News Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi... Jan 3 tomin cali 2
annettema rion where is the estate money you mu... Dec 26 COLORADO POLICE S... 2
News What's an elector to do? Dec 20 stupid hillary t... 1
achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion... Dec '16 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,059 • Total comments across all topics: 278,016,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC