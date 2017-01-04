Meet the Virginia congressman who tried to gut the House ethics office
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., saw his plan to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics rise and fall in 19 hours. Rep. Bob Goodlatte saw his plan to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics sail through a closed-door meeting of the Republican caucus Monday night, only to be upended 19 hours later after public outcry and two critical tweets from president-elect Donald J. Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|19 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|yvette anne marion handfield partial resume
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside...
|Dec 13
|tina anne
|691
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC