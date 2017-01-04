Meet the Virginia congressman who tried to gut the House ethics office

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., saw his plan to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics rise and fall in 19 hours. Rep. Bob Goodlatte saw his plan to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics sail through a closed-door meeting of the Republican caucus Monday night, only to be upended 19 hours later after public outcry and two critical tweets from president-elect Donald J. Trump.

