Maryland police: Chesterfield man, 61, walking along roadway struck, killed
Authorities say a Virginia man is dead after he had a possible medical emergency while walking along a suburban D.C. roadway and was fatally struck by a car. Prince George's County Police say 61-year-old Donald Durent Easter of South Chesterfield was walking along a road in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on Sunday night when he passed out in the roadway.
