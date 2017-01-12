Manchin: Research showing repeal ofAC...

Manchin: Research showing repeal ofACA would cripple opioid epidemic fight -

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and prominent organizations and healthcare service providers in West Virginia, announce research by Harvard and New York University that shows repealing the Affordable Care Act would cut $5.5 billion per year from the fight against the opioid epidemic.

