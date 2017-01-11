Man wearing blonde wig wanted for Colonial Heights Walmart robbery
Police are searching for a male suspect who they say robbed a Colonial Heights Walmart wearing a blonde wig on Sunday, January 15. Investigators say the robbery happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the Money Center inside the Walmart located at 671 Southpark Boulevard. After the cashier compiled, police say the suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen getting into a silver or light colored Hyundai Sonata with Virginia license plates.
