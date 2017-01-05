Man wanted in prostitution case charg...

Man wanted in prostitution case charged with fleeing police with toddler in car

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A man wanted for failing to show up to court in a prostitution case in the District on Wednesday led police on a pursuit hours later that started in Southeast Washington and ended in a crash on the Capital Beltway in Virginia, according to authorities. Officials said there was a 1-year-old boy in the 2001 Audi A6 that was being chased, and that the youngster suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries when the vehicle collided with a Virginia State Police cruiser on I-495 at the I-95 interchange in Springfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi... Tue tomin cali 2
annettema rion where is the estate money you mu... Dec 26 COLORADO POLICE S... 2
News What's an elector to do? Dec 20 stupid hillary t... 1
achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion... Dec 15 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
yvette anne marion handfield partial resume Dec 15 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... Dec 13 tina anne 691
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,066 • Total comments across all topics: 277,652,752

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC