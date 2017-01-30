Man caught in vast FBI sting gets 3 years for child porn
Standing before a federal judge on Monday, a Virginia man apologized for using a secret website to download images of naked children and to discuss his urges to touch them. Edward Joseph Matish III told the judge he knows children in the photos are now "haunted by the fact these images continue to circulate."
