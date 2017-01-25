Lustful Red Panda Escapes from Virginia Zoo
Love may have driven away a 19-month-old red panda from the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, but zoo staff are hoping she won't be the one who got away. "This is panda breeding season, so the animals become a bit more agitated," said Virginia Zoo executive director Greg Bockheim.
