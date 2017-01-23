LISTEN: Virginia Bill Legalizing Casinos Gets First Look in Richmond
A bill that would legalize casino gambling in Virginia is set to get reviewed by a Senate committee in Richmond today. The bill would allow for casino gaming only in communities that approve it through a referendum, and stipulates that most of the proceeds would go toward funding major road projects in the Hampton Roads region.
