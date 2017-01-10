LISTEN: Democrats Have A Chance To Gain Control of Virginia Senate
Democrats could gain control of the Virginia Senate if a special election in the Lynchburg area goes their way today. Republican attorney Mark Peake, Democratic former County Sheriff Ryant Washington, and independent developer Joe Hines are squaring off in the contest that encompasses Goochland County to Amherst, Appomattox, and part of Lynchburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.
