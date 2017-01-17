Information breach affects more than 5,000 Sentara Healtcare patients in Virginia
Sentara Healthcare says more than 5,000 patient records have been compromised after a third-party vendor experienced a cybersecurity breach. Local media report the breach affected 5,454 vascular and thoracic patients at Sentara hospitals in Virginia seen between 2012 and 2015.
