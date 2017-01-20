In Virginia, you can't fight city hall
The Washington Animal Rescue League took in more than 100 puppy-mill dogs seized by Arkansas authorities from Happy Times Kennel in Hot Springs in 2011. Fourteen months ago, I decided to dedicate my time to helping dogs in Virginia by urging city councils in Tidewater/Hampton Roads to enact an ordinance that would give localities more control over where pet stores get their companion animals.
