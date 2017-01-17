Hunting-dog group rallies against tre...

Hunting-dog group rallies against trespassing bill

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

About 150 hunters and members of the Virginia Hunting Dog Alliance turned out at the Virginia Capitol on Tuesday to show their displeasure with a bill that would fine the owners of dogs that trespass on other people's property. House Speaker William J. Howell, R-Stafford, is sponsoring HB 1900, which would impose a $100 fine if a dog runs at large on property where the owner has given notice verbally, in writing, by placing signs or by marking trees with blue paint on the property line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

