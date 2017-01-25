House OKs sale of 151-proof liquor

Virginians would be able to buy liquor with almost 50 percent more alcohol than is currently available under a bill passed Wednesday by the House of Delegates. The legislation would raise the limit on the alcohol content of neutral grain spirits - alcohol that is "without distinctive character, aroma, taste, or color" - sold at state-controlled liquor stores from 101 proof to 151 proof .

