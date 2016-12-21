House GOP guts ethics panel

House GOP guts ethics panel

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

House Republicans voted 119-74 Monday night in favor of a proposal that would gut Congress' outside ethics watchdog and remove its independence. Republican Virginia Rep. Bob Goodlatte's proposal would place the independent Office of Congressional Ethics -- an initial watchdog for House members but without power to punish members -- under oversight of those very lawmakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi... 2 hr Le Jimbo 1
annettema rion where is the estate money you mu... Dec 26 COLORADO POLICE S... 2
News What's an elector to do? Dec 20 stupid hillary t... 1
achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion... Dec 15 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
yvette anne marion handfield partial resume Dec 15 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... Dec 13 tina anne 691
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,537 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,206

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC