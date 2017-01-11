Hospitals encourage 'do no harm' appr...

Hospitals encourage 'do no harm' approach to COPN reform in Virginia

5 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Considering the vast uncertainty hovering over the future of health care at the federal level, Virginia's hospitals are asking the state's lawmakers to take a "do no harm" stance on state health policies. During a news conference at the General Assembly building Wednesday, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association encouraged legislators to restrain themselves during this year's session, particularly regarding Certificate of Public Need, or COPN, reform.

Read more at Powhatan Today.

