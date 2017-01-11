Governor Promises to "Lean In" on Eth...

Governor Promises to "Lean In" on Ethics, Voting Legislation

NBC29

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he'll be actively promoting legislation aimed at strengthening the state's ethics rules and making it easier to vote. McAuliffe, a Democrat, said Tuesday he'll be pushing legislation that would prohibit lawmakers from using their campaign accounts for personal use, saying the move is necessary to accompany a $100 gift cap lawmakers approved earlier in his term.

