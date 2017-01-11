Governor Promises to "Lean In" on Ethics, Voting Legislation
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he'll be actively promoting legislation aimed at strengthening the state's ethics rules and making it easier to vote. McAuliffe, a Democrat, said Tuesday he'll be pushing legislation that would prohibit lawmakers from using their campaign accounts for personal use, saying the move is necessary to accompany a $100 gift cap lawmakers approved earlier in his term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|super YVETTE ANNE MARION HANDFIELD NAZI FROM UK...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|2
|annettema rion where is the estate money you mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|2
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|yvette anne marion handfield partial resume
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC