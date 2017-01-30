Fracking chemical recipes could be kept secret in Virginia under bill passed by House
Chemical recipes used in fracking, the controversial method of extracting natural gas and oil by high-pressure ground injections, could be kept secret under legislation that passed the Virginia House of Delegates Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|negro colored hispanics inferior species read ...
|5 hr
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|dept of defense negros,hispanics inferior types...
|5 hr
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Timmy
|1,378
|Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants
|Jan 21
|tomin cali
|5
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s...
|Jan 14
|Protoham
|14
|Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC