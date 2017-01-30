Fracking chemical recipes could be ke...

Fracking chemical recipes could be kept secret in Virginia under bill passed by House

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Chemical recipes used in fracking, the controversial method of extracting natural gas and oil by high-pressure ground injections, could be kept secret under legislation that passed the Virginia House of Delegates Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
negro colored hispanics inferior species read ... 5 hr ANNETTE MURDERER 1
dept of defense negros,hispanics inferior types... 5 hr ANNETTE MURDERER 1
Election VA Property Tax Exemption for Elderly and Disab... (Oct '10) Jan 26 Timmy 1,378
News Bills would help, hurt undocumented immigrants Jan 21 tomin cali 5
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan 21 76corvette 30
News Virginia man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV, s... Jan 14 Protoham 14
Mayor David Mayer Raises Properrty Taxes Excess... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Mayer 1
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,351 • Total comments across all topics: 278,405,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC