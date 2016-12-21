Foothills reaches north for art -

8 hrs ago Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Natural wood furniture created by Bill and Corinne Graefe will be exhibited at the Foothills Art Council from Jan. 6 to Feb. 25. Holly Hood Ellis uses hand mixed glazes on all her work some of which can be seen at ArtReach North. As part of a program highlighting artists from all across the region, the Foothills Arts Council will host artists from Virginia during the ArtReach North exhibit to be held from Jan. 6 to Feb. 25. A free opening reception will be held on Jan. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. with light refreshments served.

