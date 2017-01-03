Fire causes evacuation of apartment on Broad Street during snowstorm
Residents in a Broad Street apartment were evacuated around 5 a.m. Saturday morning after a report that a couch had caught fire in one of the apartments. The fire was reported in the Broadway Apartments, located above the Walgreens in the 300 block of Broad Street, at 4:33 a.m. Saturday, and the first crews were on scene about six minutes later.
