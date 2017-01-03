Fire causes evacuation of apartment o...

Fire causes evacuation of apartment on Broad Street during snowstorm

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Residents in a Broad Street apartment were evacuated around 5 a.m. Saturday morning after a report that a couch had caught fire in one of the apartments. The fire was reported in the Broadway Apartments, located above the Walgreens in the 300 block of Broad Street, at 4:33 a.m. Saturday, and the first crews were on scene about six minutes later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi... Jan 3 tomin cali 2
annettema rion where is the estate money you mu... Dec 26 COLORADO POLICE S... 2
News What's an elector to do? Dec 20 stupid hillary t... 1
achievements partial /resume yvette anne marion... Dec 15 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
yvette anne marion handfield partial resume Dec 15 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Hillary Clinton picks Tim Kaine as vice preside... Dec 13 tina anne 691
See all Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,654 • Total comments across all topics: 277,730,594

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC