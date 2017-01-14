Finds sister's gold ring lost 55 years agoJan. 14, 1943 Yesterday at
Carl Westein of 65 Wooster Street, recently found a gold ring set with garnets that had been lost 55 years in the yard of the Westein home. It was owned by his sister, Mayme Westein, who lost the ring when she was 14 years old.
