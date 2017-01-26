Feds: 2 charged in scam banking on 'H...

Feds: 2 charged in scam banking on 'Hamilton,' Adele shows

2017-01-26

Two men have been charged in New York with cheating wealthy people who invested in ticket businesses for popular shows like an Adele concert and Broadway's "Hamilton." Authorities say they enticed wealthy people in 13 states to invest $81 million in businesses that would buy large blocks of tickets for major concerts and musicals.

