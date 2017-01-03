Federal judge refuses to halt Virginia inmate's execution
" A federal judge refused Tuesday to halt the execution of a Virginia inmate who's challenging the state's plan to use lethal injection drugs from a secret compounding pharmacy. Ricky Gray's attorneys had asked U.S. District Judge Henry Hudson for a delay to enable the man to bring his legal challenge, saying the state risks "chemically torturing" him if it uses compounded midazolam and other drugs to put him to death him on Jan. 18. But U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson said Gray failed to show that he is likely to win his case against the state.
