Family: Security guard killed Va. man playing Pokemon Go

The family of a 60-year-old man who was fatally shot by a security guard in Chesapeake while playing Pokemon Go is looking for answers about why the shooting happened. Police say Jiansheng Chen was sitting in his minivan in a parking lot Thursday when he was fatally shot by a security guard.

