Excited Virginia Trump supporters get early start to inauguration
Trump supporters Dan and Paula Taylor of Manassas rode the train in from Manassas to Washington for today's inauguration. Plastic draped over VIP chairs in preparation for rain During the 58th Presidential inauguration at the Capitol in Washington, DC Virginia supporters of Donald Trump rose early today to head to the 45th president's inauguration, set for 11:30 a.m. at the U.S. Capitol.
