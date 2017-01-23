Ex-Clinton Spokesman: Virginia First Battleground Against Trump
Jesse Ferguson, former deputy press secretary for the Hillary Clinton campaign, said the "resistance" against President Donald Trump will start with the Virginia gubernatorial race. Writing an op-ed column for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Ferguson said the race will offer voters a chance to express their true feelings about Trump.
