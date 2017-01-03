Driver of overturned tractor-trailer hauling lettuce charged with reckless driving
The driver of a tractor trailer that overturned and blocked all lanes of Interstate 295 north on Sunday has been charged with reckless driving. Denroy R. Budham, 32, of New York, was charged with reckless driving and defective equipment , Virginia State Police said.
