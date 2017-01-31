Dominion Dominion's Expanded EnergySh...

Dominion Dominion's Expanded EnergyShare Program Reaching Out To Aid Thousands of Virginians

Since Dominion's EnergyShare Program was dramatically expanded in 2015, literally thousands of Virginians in need are getting help with energy bills and making their homes more energy efficient. "This expanded program was put in place at the request of Gov. McAuliffe as part of the development of a major state energy bill," said Robert M. Blue, president and CEO of Dominion Virginia Power.

