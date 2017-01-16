Democratic congressman from Virginia will not attend inauguration

Virginia Democratic congressmen Don Beyer, of the 8th district, left , Bobby Scott of the 3rd district, center, and Gerry Connolly, of the11th district, acknowledge the crowd after winning re-election at an election results party hosted by Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe in November 2016. Rep. Don Beyer announced Monday night before a room full of supporters that he will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

