Democratic congressman from Virginia will not attend inauguration
Virginia Democratic congressmen Don Beyer, of the 8th district, left , Bobby Scott of the 3rd district, center, and Gerry Connolly, of the11th district, acknowledge the crowd after winning re-election at an election results party hosted by Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe in November 2016. Rep. Don Beyer announced Monday night before a room full of supporters that he will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.
