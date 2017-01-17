Court records: Virginia could execute 125 prisoners for the same price to execute Ricky Gray
A day before the scheduled execution, Governor Terry McAuliffe decided he will not intervene in the execution of Ricky Gray. Gray was sentenced to death after he was found guilty for murdering a Virginia Beach homecoming queen, her husband in their two young girls on New Year's Day in 2006.
